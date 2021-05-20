In many ways, Maggie Handfelt can credit her future plans to her freshman biology teacher.
It was in Sandra “Sandy” Zink’s class that the Galena High School senior developed her love for science, and her relationship with Zink shaped her college and career plans.
Though Zink died in 2019 following a crash, Handfelt still draws inspiration from her as she charts her path forward.
“Everybody needs somebody like that in their life,” Handfelt said. “If I can be a Ms. Zink for somebody, that would be wonderful.”
Handfelt is one of 50 students being honored at Galena High School’s graduation ceremony this weekend. Handfelt said that, in high school, she learned to get outside her comfort zone and discovered a love of science that she hopes leads to a conservation career.
“Whether that’s here in Illinois or somewhere halfway across the world, I hope I can make a difference,” she said.
Handfelt said she was drawn to Zink during her freshman year biology class because of Zink’s dry sense of humor, hands-on approach to science and ability to connect with her students. Even after Handfelt finished the class, she would still visit with Zink and talk for hours.
“She always would call us, me and my friends, ‘strong, independent women,’ which is now one of my favorite things to say,” Handfelt said. “She saw potential in us, and she really pushed us to do our best.”
When Handfelt told Zink she was interested in a career in the conservation field, Zink encouraged her to look at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point — where Handfelt eventually decided to attend college. Zink’s stories about the opportunities science gave her also inspired Handfelt.
“I wanted to do something like that, too, so that further motivated me to continue in science because it’s so life-changing,” she said.
Handfelt’s time in high school stretched her in other ways, too.
Though she said she was shy in middle school, she branched out in high school and eventually got involved in a little bit of everything.
She said taking on leadership positions pushed her outside of her comfort zone.
“I think I’ve really changed in that aspect — I’m definitely more outgoing than I was,” Handfelt said.
Spanish teacher Karisa Timmerman described Handfelt as positive, inviting and kind. In one class, Timmerman asked her students to write about the most beautiful person they know, and almost the whole class wrote about Handfelt.
“Truly, Maggie wants to make the world a better place, and I don’t think that many high school kids sit around and talk about that always in their free time,” Timmerman said.
Handfelt someday would like to work as a park ranger or wildlife biologist. Whatever career she ends up in, she wants to interact with people and wildlife and travel as much as possible.
“My goal is to somehow make a difference in conservation,” she said.