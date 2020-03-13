Robotic animals will join their flesh-and-blood counterparts this summer at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
Museum officials on Thursday announced plans for “The Robot Zoo.” Eight larger-than-life robotic animals will be on display in a 5,000-square-foot exhibit, highlighting the complex biomechanics that are needed for animal life.
The exhibit, which will open May 23, also will feature several hands-on activities to illustrate animal characteristics, “such as how a chameleon changes colors, how a giant squid propels itself and how a fly walks on the ceiling,” a press release stated.
The robotic animals will be a squid with 18-foot tentacles, a bat, a rhinoceros, a housefly with a 10-foot wingspan, a platypus, a grasshopper, a chameleon and a giraffe.
Access to the exhibit will be included in the cost of general admission to the museum.