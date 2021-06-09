EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – An Illinois state lawmaker’s staff will assist constituents and answer their questions during events next week in two Jo Daviess County communities.
District office staff of State Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, will hold “Traveling Office Hours” events on Tuesday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Dubuque City Hall, 261 Sinsinawa Ave., and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Galena City Hall, 101 Green St., according to a press release.
No appointments are necessary and the events are open to all area residents.