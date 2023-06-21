Visitors to a Dubuque museum aren’t alone in keeping an eye on a large, constantly moving fish; museum staff also need to keep tabs on it.
“We have to keep monitoring it,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
That’s because the queen triggerfish has developed a reputation.
“They are the most-aggressive of the triggerfish species,” Rendleman said. “Anyone who has them has to be aware of behavior issues.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a fish that occasionally needs a timeout to cool off.
‘THEY ARE CORAL EATERS’
Queen triggerfish are the largest of the triggerfish species and can grow up to 2 feet in length.
Two blue stripes stretch from above the silvery fish’s mouth to its underside.
“They do look like they have warpaint on them,” Rendleman said.
The fish seem to be constantly in motion — swimming up and down in the museum’s large Gulf of Mexico aquarium.
“They will often swim out and around throughout the day,” Rendleman said. “(In the wild) you can find them in the Gulf of Mexico as well as the western and eastern Atlantic, all the way down to Brazil.”
They usually reside in reef areas.
“They are coral eaters,” Rendleman said. “They have jaws that are adapted to biting into really hard pieces of coral as well as animals with exoskeletons, so they also eat a lot of marine invertebrates, ranging from bivalves to mollusks and crustaceans. They also eat types of worms and they occasionally eat pieces of fish.”
‘THEY CAN PACK A PUNCH’
The strong jaws that bite off coral pieces can pose a problem for other fish that share a tank with the queen triggerfish.
“Given that they eat hard corals, they can pack a punch if they were to nip at another individual,” Rendleman said.
The nipping is part of the natural aggressiveness of the fish.
“It’s always a question about how well they get along with other fish,” Rendleman said. “We would definitely never get more than one. Part of that is because they are territorial, but they could turn aggressive with any kind of fish.”
The queen triggerfish hasn’t posed any serious problems in Dubuque.
“If we suspect that it is being aggressive toward another animal, we might figure out a different feeding strategy,” Rendleman said.
Steps to curb aggressiveness could include special feeding of the queen triggerfish so that it doesn’t seek the food of other fish.
“It could involve training them to come up (to the top of the tank) to receive some food,” Rendleman said.
FISH CAN BE A ‘TRICKY ONE’
If altering feeding strategies doesn’t help curb the aggressiveness of a queen triggerfish, museum staff would need to find an alternative method of curbing the behavior.
“There are only a couple of ways that we can separate the fish in this tank,” Rendleman said. “One is moving an animal next door to another tank — putting them in timeout. Sometimes, timeout is all it takes (to curbing the behavior). Generally speaking, queen triggerfish can be a tricky one.”