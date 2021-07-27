EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Pearl Rosemeyer's first love was the Mississippi River.
Her greatest was Francis Rosemeyer.
"I loved the river, and so did he," Pearl said. "We were on the river a lot. I think that was the initial thing that brought us together."
In August, the self-described "river rats" will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary.
"We started going together in 1946," Francis recalled.
Pearl and Francis both grew up in East Dubuque. Francis is technically a native of Sinsinawa, Wis., but his family moved to East Dubuque when he was 2.
The couple went to school together. One day when both were seniors in high school, Francis offered to walk Pearl home. They started dating, enjoying movies and dances.
"Pearl was liked by everybody," Francis said.
"I just liked everybody," Pearl said in response.
After Pearl graduated from University of Dubuque, the two were married on Aug. 12, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Pearl hoped to be a social worker, but the only jobs she could find were in Dubuque and would have required her to live in Iowa. Pearl wasn't willing to leave East Dubuque behind.
Instead, she found a job at Dubuque Packing Co., which she said was the best employer for women because it paid them fairly. Francis worked for Sieg-Dubuque Co. for 41 years.
Pearl stayed at Dubuque Pack for 30 years. She often worked nights, so Francis took up woodworking, building furniture to store her decorative plates and collectibles.
In 1955, the Rosemeyers built a house on Montgomery Avenue, where their three sons, Neil, Ross and Tony Rosemeyer, grew up. Tony died in 2003.
"I thought I'd give up because I didn't get one girl, so I'd better quit," Pearl said.
Pearl eventually did get her girls — two granddaughters, Traci and Leah Rosemeyer. They also have one great-grandson, Parker Whipple.
The family spent a lot of time on the river.
"We used to take our kids and a bunch of the neighbor kids down there all the time," Francis said.
They also enjoyed a cabin built by Pearl's father by Frentess Lake for many years until one day in 1977, Francis got a call letting him know it had been destroyed by a fire.
In retirement, Pearl volunteered, dipping her hand into almost every facet of East Dubuque community life, from tourism to local history, according to friend Chuck Splinter. The couple both worked to help restore Gramercy Park.
For many years, Pearl wrote columns for the East Dubuque Register and Galena Gazette.
The couple also traveled across the country and to Europe.
"It was amazing," Pearl said. "You know, you read about those things, but you don't think you'll ever see those things. We were just kids that came from a little town."
Middle son Neil says he can't recall seeing his parents ever fight.
"You forget it, and time flies," Francis said. "Now, we're forgetting it even faster."
Neil said his parents are incredibly hard-working and helpful.
"They were very helpful to us as kids growing up and still today," Neil said. "My dad still babysits my dog. I can't say enough about what my parents have done."
Pearl and Francis both say they have been lucky with their health.
"Aren't we blessed?" Pearl asked.