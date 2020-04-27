PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Two brothers suffered burns and smoke inhalation during a fire Friday afternoon in rural Platteville.
Daniel and Ron Reed were transported to Southwest Health Center before being transferred to UW Health University Hospital, Madison, according to the Platteville Fire Department.
A spokeswoman from UW Health did not return a call early today about the condition of Daniel and Ron Reed.
Firefighters responded to the Reed residence at 6491 Stumptown Road in the Town of Platteville, according to Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons.
The blaze caused damage of approximately $130,000. Simmons said there were no firefighter injuries.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Potosi Fire Department provided mutual aid.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours.