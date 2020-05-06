The band behind such hits as “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know” will headline a concert this fall in Dubuque.
Collective Soul will take the stage on Sept. 11 at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage, according to a press release.
The openers include Better Than Ezra and Tonic. The concert originally was set for June, but it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets start at $49.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or QCasinoAndHotel.com.
Visit BackWatersStage.com or Facebook.com/QCasinoHotel for more information.