One of the Dubuque locations of a national fast-food chain has permanently closed. 

Hardee's at 2196 University Ave. has closed. The closure was announced on the store's billboard today, and "store closed" signs also are displayed on both doors and on the drive-thru screen. 

grannybird119@yahoo.com

how about no body wants to work cost of wages will put many more out of business

Who Knows
Who Knows

Sad truth.

