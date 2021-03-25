Police said two people were injured when a Dubuque restaurant employee assaulted two cooks with margarita glasses during a brawl.
Alfredo Luna Jr., 30, of 3163 Hillcrest Road, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday at Fiesta Cancun, 2515 Northwest Arterial, on charges of two counts of assault with injury.
Court documents state that Daniel A. Cedillo, 18, and Domingo B. Cobo, 21, both cooks at the restaurant, were treated at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for lacerations near their left ears that required stitches and staples.
Cedillo and Cobo reported that they were working in the kitchen at Fiesta Cancun at about 9:40 p.m. when Luna, also a restaurant employee, “began to bother them over an order which they were preparing” and “then attempted to entice them in a mutual fight,” according to documents.
During an ensuing altercation, Luna struck both Cedillo and Cobo in “the back of their heads with margarita glasses, causing injury,” documents state.
Luna told authorities that he arrived at the restaurant during the evening to “engage in a mutual fight with an employee” but “was jumped by additional employees on scene,” documents state.
After being arrested, Luna “admitted to throwing a margarita glass at one of the cooks during the disturbance,” documents state.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said it does not appear that charges will be filed against Cedillo or Cobo.