Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Loras College
Dubuque
Spring 2023
Iowa
Asbury — Emma Coates and Ellie Osterberger
Bellevue — Teona Richman, Lauren Sieverding and Maura Tracy
Bernard — Nora Noonan
Cascade — Brent Bower, Vanessa Curry and Devin Freeman
Dubuque — Andrew Basten, Megan Basten, Jared Block, Brock Booth, Ava Bradley, Anna Bruxvoort, Nora Bruxvoort, Ana Chandlee, Brandon Doser, Benjamin Faber, Michael Garrett, Andrew Hefel, Chase Hefel, Mitchell Heuer, Jacob Hocking, Trentyn Howes, Emily Ingles, Owen Johnson, Kareem Kassas, Riley Kay, Danielle Keller, Carl Klaeska, Jacob Klaung, Jena Kluesner, Matthew Kruse, Theodore Kruse, Emily Lemire, Stephanie Leon, Alian Leon-Jaramillo, Brandon Merz, Carson Michels, Rachel Mills, Gabrielle Moran, Carter Oberfoell, Elizabeth Perry, Jordan Ramquist, Brittany Richard, Erin Rieckens, Jasslee Shaffer, Trevor Sippel, James Stanton, Shannon Stanton, Molly Strohmeyer, Allison Till, Logan Vanderbush, Haylee Virden and Matthew Williams.
Dyersville — Abigail Dickman and Genevieve Reed
Garnavillo — Steven Kessler
Greeley — Haley Fitzpatrick
Maquoketa — Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb and Destiny Schwartz
Marquette — Riley Whitney
Miles — Coby Johnson
Peosta — Cameron Banigan, Selena Fischer, Madison Fleckenstein, Emma Hoefer, Hannah Quinones, Layla Quinones, Jack Timmerman and Allison Udelhofen
Sherrill — Paige Hanson
Illinois
East Dubuque — Matthew Foote, William Kieffer, Logan Kipper, Hannah McDermott, Amanda Soat and Ben Tressel
Galena — Zachary Ehrler and Samantha Stoffregen
Stockton — Ian Broshous and Kaylee Luke
Wisconsin
Benton — Liberty Foht and Zander Jones
Cassville — Wade Brown
Cuba City — Kayla Stich
Dickeyville — Hannah Busch
Lancaster — Stephan Nelson
Mineral Point — Dominic Mailloux and Gabriel Mailloux
Montfort — Isaac Hill
Platteville — Connor Day
Prairie du Chien — Kennedy Kirschbaum
Shullsburg -- Ella Reilly and Reva Spillane
