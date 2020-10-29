MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Communities in Jackson and Jones counties will receive federal funds to address water infrastructure issues.
Maquoketa and Wyoming will receive U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal funds totaling $6.8 million to improve water quality and sanitary wastewater disposal, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Maquoketa will receive a $6.2 million loan to replace the water main along the city’s Platt Street corridor and upgrade stormwater catch basins.
Wyoming will receive a $334,000 loan and $226,000 grant to replace city water mains.