A Dubuque fundraiser benefiting local nonprofit organizations will return this year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale for the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Dubuque Dances with the Stars, slated for June 4, at Five Flags Center.

A reception will take place at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

This year, eight local leaders will dance to raise funds on behalf of Dubuque nonprofit organizations.

They are:

  • Tara Duggan, of McDermott Excavating, dancing for Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
  • Devin Juel, of Hawkeye Care Center of Iowa, dancing for Salvation Army
  • Michael Pennington, of Cottingham & Butler, dancing for Opening Doors
  • Jacquelyn Pfohl, of Five Flags Center, dancing for Riverview Center
  • Temwa Phiri, of City of Dubuque, dancing for Crescent Community Health Center
  • Brock Renbarger, of MidWestOne Bank, dancing for Junior Achievement of the Heartland
  • Danielle Schmitt, of Fidelity Bank & Trust, dancing for Research for the Kids
  • Danielle Peterson, of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, dancing for United Way

Since its inception in 2019, Dubuque Dances with the Stars has raised about $3 million for nonprofit organizations.

Tickets are $50 and can be bought at the Five Flags box office or by calling 563-589-4254.

