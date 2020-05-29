BERNARD, Iowa — An early morning fire destroyed a milking parlor and killed at least one cow Thursday in rural Dubuque County. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:57 a.m. to Weber Brothers Dairy Farm owned by Virgil and Dan Weber at 18742 Prairie Creek Road, for a structure fire, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
“An employee coming to work spotted it,” said Epworth Fire Chief Tom Berger. “It was an ‘L’-shaped building and fire was throughout the roof area.”
The fire caused about $800,000 in damage, Berger said.
Berger said the structure contained about 180 cows.
“Most of them got out,” he said. “Cattle trailers came from around the county to help them out. The cows had to be milked — they get milked three times a day.”
Berger said one member of the Epworth Fire Department was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of “heat exhaustion” related complaints.
Bernard, Cascade, Centralia and Farley fire departments provided mutual aid.
“It was a big building,” Berger said. “We had to go back to Peosta to get water.”
Epworth firefighters remained on the scene about four hours.
Berger said the fire appears to have started in the milk parlor.
“It does not appear to be suspicious,” he said.