With the tragic death of 13 U.S. soldiers by ISIS-K bombers last week, President Joe Biden‘s approval rating continued dropping as he was peppered with criticism and accusations from tri-state-area Republicans.
“The decisions by President Biden and his administration have undermined our national security and made America appear as a weak and unreliable partner,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a release. “President Biden has a choice: quit and leave innocent Americans and those who have willingly fought alongside us for 20 years to suffer in Afghanistan; or, fulfill his obligation and engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world to bring Americans and our allies and partners to safety and project America’s strength on the global stage.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, called the withdrawal leading up to the ISIS-K bombing a “colossal failure.”
“Let’s be clear, President Biden has the blood of Americans on his hands and his administration is failing the American people and our service members,” she said in a release. “The administration needs to wake up and step up to keep the American people, our service members, and our Afghan allies safe — now.”
Even before the troop deaths, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., harshly critiqued what he said was the Biden administration “relying on the Taliban for safe evacuation.”
“Out of the folks that our Afghanistan veterans wanted to pull to safety, how many of those people do you think the Taliban are allowing through the gates of Kabul airport?” he asked. “This didn’t have to end this way. This is a travesty. This is a disaster. This is incompetence on the part of this administration.”
Biden had strong words for the ISIS group that orchestrated the bombing.
“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said in an address last week.
Biden also pointed to the attack, which his administration had warned of in the day leading up to it, as yet another reason to continue the withdrawal of U.S. troops, personnel, other citizens, as well as the Afghanistan residents attempting to flee.
But, the president’s political opponents are not the only ones taking swings at him. FiveThirty-Eight’s approval rating tracker, compiling many national polls, showed Biden’s approval at 47.2% and disapproval at 46.9%, as of 5 p.m. Friday. That had worsened from 48.9% approval and 45.3% disapproval exactly one week prior.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said on Friday, Aug. 20, that the next week was going to be important for the impact the Afghanistan withdrawal could have on Biden’s legacy. A week later, he was more sure of that.
“This is what I meant,” he said. “If things would have proceeded chaotically, but all/almost all Americans got out, but many Afghan allies did not, that would be a short-term hit to Biden, but not long term. Having a large loss of life (Thursday) among soldiers is the opposite — it is still emblematic of chaos and planning failures, but it is more than that. The loss of troops in this way presents Biden with a much greater potential for long-term consequences for him, and Dems generally.”
Area Democrats in Congress have kept their messaging focused on compassion for the families of the U.S. troops who are lost, since the attack — pointing no fingers at the Biden administration, voicing no strong support.
“Devastated at the news of U.S. service members killed and wounded in today’s horrific attack at the Kabul airport,” U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., tweeted. “Please join me in praying for them, their families, and all those who are working tirelessly to evacuate Americans and our allies from harm’s way.”
Reynolds lawsuit
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is being sued by a mother from Council Bluffs over the law Reynolds signed banning school districts from creating mask mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This lawsuit follows the success of a Florida case last week, in which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ similar ban on mask mandates was struck down. The bans on mask mandates differ, however, in that the one in Florida came from DeSantis’ administration, rather than the state legislature.
Reynolds continues to defend the ban she signed into law as a way to support “parental choice” over government mandates.
Nelson visits Platteville
Wisconsin Democrat Tom Nelson, one of a deep field of candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnson, made his first stop in southwest Wisconsin Saturday, with a meet-and-greet in Platteville.
In a release ahead of the event, Nelson said the Platteville stop was part of his tour of all 72 counties in 72 days.
“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times,” he said. “So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you.”
In a video accompanying the release, Nelson promised to take on corporate interests in Washington, D.C., if elected.
“I’m going to put the billionaires and the millionaires in a headlock because I’m going to Washington to work for you,” he said. “I’m going to fight for a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage.”
Endorsements
Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald endorsed Abby Finkenauer‘s run for Iowa’s seat in the U.S. Senate.
Calendar
- Noon, Monday, Aug. 30 — Progressive group Indivisible Dubuque will hold an “empty chair” town hall for residents of Iowa’s Fist District to submit written questions and voice concerns to then be delivered to U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson‘s local office.