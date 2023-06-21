Visitors chat with vendors during the annual Pride in the Park celebration at City Park in Platteville, Wis., on Tuesday. The event included live music, a family-friendly drag show and a wide variety of games and activities.
Tony Palmer with Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, and pet ferret Milk, listen to a speaker during the annual Pride in the Park celebration at City Park in Platteville, Wis., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As Lisa Hilton, of Platteville, looked around Platteville’s City Park on Tuesday, she found herself filled with hope.
The space was full of community members and organizations celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Live music flowed from speakers and the crowd was awash with color as many attendees wore pride flags.
A friendly, almost familial atmosphere filled the area as the crowd joined together to celebrate and recognize the experiences of local LGBTQ+ residents.
“Seeing something like this just makes my heart happy,” said Hilton, whose son is gay. “I know that there’s still a lot to be done (to bolster LGBTQ+ rights), but something like this, it shows that things are moving in the right direction.”
Tuesday marked the third-annual Pride in the Park hosted by the Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, a regional group dedicated to support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people in the area.
The free event included live music, a family-friendly drag show and a wide variety of games and activities. Kids flocked to the face-painting booth and inflatable bounce house while parents and other patrons wandered between the various booths set up across the park.
“I just hope people can walk away with a little skip in their step and a smile on their face,” said Rainbow Alliance President Royal Palmer. “This doesn’t have to be a life-changing event for everyone, but if it helps one person feel more accepted, then it’s worth it.”
Luna McAndrew, who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, attended the event with their 3-year-old daughter. The pair moved to Platteville late last year, so Tuesday marked their first time at the Platteville celebration.
“I’ve missed going to Pride, and I wanted to get back into the swing of things after the pandemic,” McAndrew said. “Plus, (my daughter) is a COVID baby, so I’m trying to get her used to (big events).”
More than 45 booths were set up across the park selling everything from plants and pottery to colorful earrings and other sparkly accessories. In addition to craft vendors, various community and religious groups also turned out to show support.
Vendor Frankie Johnson said the event allowed her to both promote her small business, Frankie’s Closet, and support fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community. Her booth included a variety of jewelry, hats and other pride-themed knick-knacks made using upcycled or recycled materials.
“Pride is all about being able to be who you are, especially for those people who maybe feel like they can’t be that person the rest of the year,” Johnson said. “That’s why it’s really important for me to come out and support this, especially for the younger generation out there that might not be getting that support at home.”