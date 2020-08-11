July sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Adam R. Goerdt, 39; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Alison M. Spidle, 26; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; June 15, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Fabian S. Alonzo, 26; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Nov. 22, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Christopher L. Appleton Sr., 32; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; March 16; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.
- Christopher L. Appleton Sr., 32; child endangerment; March 16; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine DNA requirement and community service.
- Christopher L. Appleton Sr., 32; second-degree burglary; March 16; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Lorenzo C. Eggleston, 29; second-degree harassment and assault causing injury; Dec. 29, 2018; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Alan D. Ellison, 26; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 19; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tina M. Keck, 42; child endangerment and assault; May 17; two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Michael L. Lott Jr., 37; domestic assault impeding airflow; June 14; 365-day jail sentence, with 275 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Michael L. Lott Jr., 37; second-degree burglary; May 31; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Changkuoth P. Nguen, 25; assault; May 1; one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Devon Schubert, 28; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 7; 365-day jail sentence, with 360 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Andrew M. Stewart, 27; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; May 20; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy R.D. Williams, 32; voluntary absence from custody; June 17; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.