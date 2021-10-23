MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A proposed development agreement between the City of Maquoketa and a local investment group could create housing for nearly 30 families.
In the agreement, discussed at a recent City Council meeting, the city would sell eight acres at the corner of Summit Street and Western Avenue to Monticello-based investment group BSM2 Investments LLC for $269,000. To finance the purchase, the city would provide the developer with a forgivable loan of $269,000.
The group then would construct housing units and related infrastructure on the property’s 28 lots. It would be reimbursed through tax-increment-financing over 15 years.
Interim City Manager Mallory Smith said the units would be predominantly single-family homes and duplexes, to be sold at market-rate prices. This could fill a gap in housing for families and local professionals such as teachers.
“(Housing) is a high priority for us, and we’re excited to have a prospect,” she said. “... It’s huge to have a developer come in and do a development of this size.”
Smith said in the best-case scenario, the TIF is expected to generate about $1.2 million over the 15-year period.
Sixty percent of that money would go to the developer, while the other 40% would return to the city to be spent on separate city initiatives benefiting low- and moderate-income housing.
Brian Kraus, owner of BSM2 Investments, said Maquoketa is a growing community and an ideal setting for new development.
“Maquoketa really needs housing, just like with any small community,” he said.
This week, the council laid the groundwork for the project by approving development requirements, setting dates for public hearings and ordering publication of a notice for bids.
“The project’s been built around a specific developer that is interested, but because we’re a city and because it’s public property, we will have a period of 30 days of taking bids,” Smith said.
Council members also approved a resolution declaring that the city will accept BSM2 Investments’ bid if no others are received.
Bids must be received by the city clerk by Nov. 29 and will be presented to the council during a public hearing on Dec. 6.
If awarded the bid, Kraus said BSM2 Investments would begin installing infrastructure, such as streets and utilities, next spring. Construction of homes would begin in fall 2022.
To launch the project, the city also must obtain approval from all other affected taxing districts to extend the TIF period from 10 years to 15 years, as dictated by Iowa law for housing and residential development.
In Maquoketa’s case, those entities include Jackson County, Maquoketa Community School District and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Smith said a similar project in Preston previously received approval for an extension, so Maquoketa officials are hopeful they will as well.