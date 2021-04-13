Dubuque Community Schools leaders are reducing their tax levy rate for the coming fiscal year, though residential property owners still will see the district portion of their tax bills rise.
School board members voted on Monday to approve a $195.5 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said after the meeting that federal COVID-19 relief aid has helped put the district in a “decent” position financially but that he is watching to see how enrollment trends play out following the pandemic and how that impacts the district’s finances going forward.
“With those dollars, it gives us time to (plan) how we right-size our budget, and part of that’s waiting to see how many students we have in our schools next year,” he said.
Next year’s budget includes a close to 11-cent decrease in the district’s property tax rate, to about $14.56 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
However, residential property owners will see the school district portion of their tax bills increase because of changes to the state’s rollback rate, which determines the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed. In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $146,467 — would pay $19.90 more in school taxes annually.
Commercial, industrial and multi-residential property owners would see the district portion of their property taxes decrease.
Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said many of the district’s COVID-19-related expenses so far have been covered by federal relief aid, which will result in an uptick to the district’s unspent balance for the current fiscal year. The budget shows the unspent balance decreasing next year, though that figure does not include factors such as the newest round of federal relief funds.
Rheingans noted that while the infusion of federal funds has helped, the district still had its certified enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid, drop by about 180 this year. Rheingans said he hopes those students return next year as the pandemic subsides.
“We’re hoping that the 2021-22 school year sees some of those students, if not all of them, come back because declining enrollment is an issue for any public school,” he said.
Board members on Monday also accepted the resignation of Mike Donohue effective June 15 and started the process of appointing someone to temporarily fill his seat. Donohue is in the process of relocating to Decorah, Iowa.
School Board President Tami Ryan said those interested in serving on the board will have 14 days to notify the district. Board members are expected to discuss applicants and select someone to fill the seat at their May 10 meeting.
Donohue’s seat will appear on the ballot in the November election.