A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for stealing $12,000 worth of tools from a business, as well as a string of burglaries at a storage facility.
Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fifth-degree mischief.
As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary were dismissed.
If Schemmel violates terms of his probation, he faces a 15-year prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Judge Richard Stochl.
Court documents state that Schemmel and David P Steil, 49, of Colesburg, Iowa, stole $12,000 worth of tools on March 1, 2021, at Ehrlich Construction, 10605 U.S. 52 North.
Steil was sentenced to five years of probation earlier this year in relation to the theft.
Documents state that Schemmel also was involved in a string of burglaries at Dubuque Storage, 11114 Iowa 3. Police were called Sept. 12 to investigate a theft of a catalytic converter and fishing poles, as well as damage to a camper. Surveillance footage showed Schemmel entering multiple storage units, and missing items were reported from the units later.
Documents state that Schemmel admitted to committing burglaries and had stolen items.