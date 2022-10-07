A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for stealing $12,000 worth of tools from a business, as well as a string of burglaries at a storage facility.

Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fifth-degree mischief.

