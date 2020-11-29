With customer COVID-19 safety in mind, River Lights Bookstore owner Sue Davis hoped the store wouldn’t be too busy Saturday, even as $10 coupons on $100 purchases were being offered.
“We did not promote this, because we did not want to attract any kind of crowd,” she said.
The coupons were being offered as part of Small Business Saturday, which began in the wake of the 2009 recession to encourage shopping at local small businesses to give them an economic boost. While crowds walking between stores in downtown Dubuque on Saturday weren’t extremely large, a steady trickle of customers headed inside stores to shop.
Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan LoBianco said shopping locally is important anytime, but it’s especially so this holiday season in the wake of the pandemic.
While the in-person service and expertise local businesses offer can’t be beat, LoBianco said, Dubuque businesses have been emphasizing online shopping this year due to COVID-19, a move that has helped stores stay afloat as the pandemic continued.
“When we come out of this, we want a robust downtown and robust community, and we have to support the local to do that,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re going to find some empty shops and empty restaurant spaces downtown in Dubuque.”
Before the pandemic, Davis said River Lights fulfilled four or five online orders per week. Now, the bookstore does about 20 online orders a day in addition to in-person shoppers that have been “super respectful” of River Lights’ COVID-19 measures.
“We’re just super pleased with how many people support us and order books from us,” Davis said.
Kelli Willman, employee at Cable Car Square boutique Gotta Have It, said the store has turned to Facebook videos to attract customers from all over, and curbside pickup of their items has done very well.
For Small Business Saturday, Gotta Have It was offering discounts based on how many items customers took to the register. Willman said she had one customer come in who said she had made a point to purchase at least one item from every store she stopped at.
“We all need to thrive and work together to get through COVID,” she said. “We’re thankful our customers keep us going. And everyone who works here loves what they do.”
The Midwest Girl was offering a free keychain with purchases of $28 or more to those who arrived early for Small Business Saturday. The store also will take part in this year’s Holiday Hoopla, a two-week campaign to encourage local holiday shopping.
Store co-owner Marissa Hoffmann said that she likes using Small Business Saturday as a way of encouraging those in the community unfamiliar with the clothing store to come in.
“Even if you don’t buy anything, come in and see what we’re about and the dream we’ve worked so hard for,” she said.
The Midwest Girl has continued to ship out online orders every day since the pandemic began, and Hoffmann said the customer support helps the owners fulfill their dream and helps employees with rent and tuition payments.
“When I walked into the shop this morning, I was just grateful to have a shop to open this year,” she said.
Tammie Hodgson, of Belmont, Wis., visited The Midwest Girl to see what she could find. She planned to continue hitting small businesses in Dubuque and Shullsburg, Wis., in the spirit of the day.
“If I’m going to spend money, I’d sooner spend it at a place that’s part of the community,” she said. “Big box stores could care less if you walk in. These people appreciate your business.”