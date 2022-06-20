A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two years of probation for helping a man avoid arrest for years.
Gina M. Stowers, 44, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact.
If she violates terms of her probation, Stowers faces a two-year prison sentence, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that the charge is related to a 2018 incident. At that time, Dubuque police believed Patrick Green, 51, of Dubuque, was cooking crack cocaine and selling it from his residence.
When police executed a search warrant on the residence on Oct. 25, 2018, Green fled the area and was not immediately located.
Police spoke to Stowers, Green’s live-in girlfriend at the time, on Oct. 26, 2018. Stowers reported that Green asked her to pick him up, but Green was not at the location where he said he would be, documents state.
Stowers told police she didn’t know anything about drugs in the apartment, though an officer said there was “a large amount of powder cocaine in her kitchen and a large amount of crack cocaine in her bedroom,” documents state.
Stowers then told police in April 2019 that Green was “planning on partying one last time for his upcoming birthday on April 11” and then he would turn himself in to police, documents state.
The U.S. Marshals Service eventually tracked Green to 2709 Ventura Drive, Apt. 3, on July 26 and arrested him. Stowers was the current tenant of the residence and answered the door.
“(Stowers) advised that Green had been at her apartment for the past couple of days and was planning on turning himself in to the police later that day,” documents state.
In March, Green was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver. The drug charge stemmed from the 2018 incident.