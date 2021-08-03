A Dubuque business finished among the five semifinalists in the state’s Open 4 Business competition through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St., will receive an $8,000 grant after making the final.

A Mount Vernon clothing store, Bauman and Company, finished first in the competition, which began in April with 17 applicants. Bauman and Company will receive a $20,000 grant.

Competition runner-up Avoca Flower Shop will receive a $10,000 grant and third-place winner Grill Works in Marion will receive a $5,000 grant.

The other finalist was The Stitchin's Tree, of Woodbine.

This is the seventh year of the Open 4 Business contest, which is open to businesses in the 55 Main Street Iowa districts across the state.

