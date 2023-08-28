Police said a man faces multiple weapons and drug charges after gunfire in Dubuque.
Tanner S. Ruble, 25, of 8271/2 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of reckless use of a firearm, control of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Court documents state that officers were dispatched at 3:26 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue for a report of gunshots.
Officers discovered “multiple spent 9mm casings” in the street, documents state. There were no indications of injuries or property damage.
Private home surveillance footage showed an individual “associated with a black pickup truck fleeing the area immediately after the gunshots,” documents state.
Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description parked in the 800 block of Garfield. Investigators contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who told authorities that Ruble had borrowed the truck.
A review of home surveillance footage helped identify Ruble as the person associated with the truck.
Ruble denied leaving his residence during the time period that the shooting occurred and denied possessing firearms in his residence.
Officers applied for and executed search warrants at Ruble’s residence and his vehicle.
Officers located two handguns and extended magazines in a safe under a couch in the residence. The ammunition with these firearms matched the brand and caliber of the recovered casings from the scene of the shooting.
Officers found additional spent shell casings in the vehicle and these also matched the spent casings at the shooting scene.
Police also found approximately 230 grams of marijuana in the residence, in addition to cash, packaging materials and digital scales.
Officers also found drug paraphernalia and prescription pills.