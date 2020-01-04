A Sageville, Iowa, man who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a pre-teen girl was sentenced this week to probation.
Patrick D. Henry, 19, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two to five years of probation and was given a deferred judgment. That means the record of the case will be expunged if Henry fulfills probation and payment obligations.
Henry had been charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. As part of a plea agreement, the former charge was dismissed, and the latter was amended to lascivious acts with a minor.
He pleaded guilty in October.
According to court documents, police on May 20 received a report of sexual abuse that occurred at a Dubuque home.
An officer spoke with a girl younger than 13 who said Henry pushed her down and had inappropriate contact with her. The girl yelled for him to stop, and he did, authorities said.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Prosecutors recommended that Henry be sentenced to five years in prison, then serve 10 years of supervised release.
Henry’s attorney, public defender Thomas Goodman, argued for the deferred judgment, citing his client’s “intellectual deficits” that “contributed to his poor decision in this instance.”
Henry told the judge that he understands the gravity of his actions and urged the court to allow him to show he can become a good, productive member of society.
Iowa District Court Judge Andrea Dryer said she chose probation and a deferred judgment because of Henry’s age, lack of prior significant criminal history, the nature of the offense and the ability to impose the requirement of supervised release.
Henry will be required to register as a sex offender and cannot have contact with the victim for five years.