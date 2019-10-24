GALENA, Ill. -- A Jo Daviess County superintendent cited a "wave of resistance" against him for his efforts to reduce expenditures as a key reason behind his resignation.
"There needs to be an awakening, but I don’t see the awakening coming from within these walls," Galena School District Superintendent Greg Herbst told more than 40 people on Thursday. "The easy thing for me to do would be … to stop making recommendations that are upsetting. I can't do that."
Herbst submitted his letter of resignation to the school board Tuesday, requesting that his last day be Nov. 11. During a special board meeting Thursday, he laid out the reasons for his departure in detail.
When he was hired in 2016, he was given a charge to reduce expenditures in the district, he said. Herbst, using comparisons to other districts, said Galena was not adequately controlling spending.
However, he said he received complaints from faculty when he tried to take steps such as suspending coaching clinics and reducing the number of football and volleyball coaches.
He also said he had upset members of the teachers' union -- members of which still are in the process of negotiating their contract for the current year -- by trying to further slow down teacher salary increases.
"There is a wave of resistance against me, which is why I cannot move this district to Point B," Herbst said.
Following Herbst's remarks, school board President Chuck Korte expressed anger that Herbst had been pushed to the point where he felt he needed to resign.
"I'm doggone mad -- I can't understand the last time I was this mad," Korte said, his voice raising to a shout as he hit his fists on the table.
Korte said Herbst has been a great superintendent who has helped the district save money.
"We have lost a great man tonight and a great superintendent," Korte said. "I'm not going to say the things that I really want to say, but I hope some people sitting in here tonight take a look in the mirror."
Brett Noble, a social studies teacher who serves as co-president of the Galena Federation of Teachers, released a statement on behalf of the group following the meeting.
Noble wrote that staff had been "shocked" to learn of Herbst's resignation via Facebook on Tuesday.
"Tonight, we were all caught off guard to be blamed for Mr. Herbst's resignation and his inability to move forward with our district," he wrote.
Noble wrote that members of the union have not always agreed with Herbst's decisions, but have made a "good-faith effort" to find solutions.
"We have a vested interest in providing our students with the best opportunities possible," Noble wrote."Unfortunately, over the past three years, the focus has solely been on cuts, oftentimes with unintended negative consequences on students."
Korte called a special board meeting for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to begin discussing how the district will move forward.
Korte said the board likely will consider accepting Herbst's resignation during its November business meeting.