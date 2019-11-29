PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A public listening session next week will focus on "housing challenges and opportunities for economic growth" in southwest Wisconsin.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, starting at Platteville Public Library. It will include a tour of the Platteville Library Block. It is being organized by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, according to a press release.
"WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro and DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld will be on hand to listen as community members identify incentives and resources needed to expand affordable housing and economic opportunity in the region," the release states. "The Library Block Project and nearby Ruxton Apartments serve as a catalyst for the discussion."