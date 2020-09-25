MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The two men vying to be Jackson County’s next sheriff shared their thoughts on policy changes and the county jail during a public forum this week.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder, 52, and Scott County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brent Kilburg, 49, participated in a forum at Ohnward Fine Arts Center before a crowd of about 100. The two are on the ballot for the sheriff’s race in the Nov. 3 election, as Democratic Sheriff Russ Kettman is retiring.
Schroeder, a Democrat, has worked for the county sheriff’s department for 31 years. He spoke about his commitment to the county he has lived in his whole life and his hope to continue serving it as sheriff.
“I’ve lived in Jackson County, paid taxes in Jackson County, raised my family in Jackson County and supported Jackson County,” he said.
Kilburg, a Republican and native of Springbrook, brings with him years of experience in various law enforcement agencies. While working for the Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s departments, he has held positions including detective, D.A.R.E. officer and undercover narcotics agent.
“At the end of the day, I want to do a better job for everyone,” he said. “I want to gain the respect of our community, gain the respect of the sheriff’s team and gain the respect of neighboring law enforcement agencies.”
Both candidates were asked what changes they would make to the sheriff’s department.
Kilburg said he wants to mandate that more deputies are assigned to patrol during the late-night shift, remarking that currently only one works per night. He also wants to hire a night shift supervisor to provide further support.
“It’s asking a lot in today’s day and age to be out there by themselves while trying to get into proactive law enforcement, trying to catch drugs and burglars and thinks like that,” Kilburg said. “When they don’t have backup, that’s pretty risky.”
Schroeder said he will put an emphasis on continued training for deputies and providing education to the community through school visits. He also wants to implement new technology that can improve deputies’ efficiency.
“It keeps them out on the road longer, keeps them out of the office,” he said. “We’re doing what we can to move forward and keep the citizens of Jackson County as safe as possible.”
Residents also asked the candidates how they would help efforts to construct a new county jail. The county twice has asked voters to back a multimillion-dollar bond issuance for a new facility but has not garnered the necessary votes. The new structure would replace an outdated jail that has been reported to have several security issues and that state officials have warned could be forcibly closed.
County supervisors have indicated they intend to take another proposal to voters in the early portion of 2021.
Schroeder said the planning for the new jail has been largely put in the hands of the county Board of Supervisors but added that the sheriff can work to better educate the public on the necessity of the project.
“It’s just educating the public, and it’s an issue that Jackson County is going to have to deal with,” he said.
Kilburg said more work needs to be done to determine the projected operating costs of the new jail, compared to the current facility. He added that county officials likely will need to make compromises on the design if they want to secure the needed votes in a referendum.
“I think we’re going to need to find a happy medium,” he said. “I’d like to see what we can figure out and streamline that jail and make it as cost-effective and efficient as possible.”