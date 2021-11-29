Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will have additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A trio of close friends is bringing healthy teas and shakes to Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Purpose Nutrition opened its doors in the mall on Friday. Co-owner Madison Keck noted that launching the business on Black Friday made for quite the opening.
“We were extremely busy throughout the day,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. It was a great way to start.”
Purpose Nutrition serves protein-based shakes, meal-replacement shakes and energizing tea drinks. Keck operates the business with her close friends Breanna Slaymaker and Emma Freiburger.
The three met while they were working together at a similar business in Dubuque named West End Nutrition, which is located along John F. Kennedy Road. That location, which is owned by Slaymaker, remains in operation.
Keck is confident that the Kennedy Mall location, which is located next to Shoe Carnival, will generate a lot of foot traffic.
“It’s a great atmosphere where we will always be seeing a lot of new faces,” she said.
One of the added perks to the job is working alongside Slaymaker and Freiburger.
“Some people say, ‘Don’t work with your friends,’ but I don’t think that applies to us,” Keck said. “We enjoy all of the time that we spend together.”
Purpose Nutrition is among multiple locally owned businesses that have opened within the mall. Others included Captured on Canvas, Glamvaganza, Nerd HQ and Tech Corner.
Purpose Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.