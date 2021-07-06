SINSINAWA, Wis.Sinsinawa Mound Center recently announced it plans to fully reopen to the public after being closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
The center will open on Aug. 15, according to a press release.
The Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Items from the Sinsinawa bakery will be available.
Other open areas include the “Telling Our Story” heritage exhibit, the “Tracing a Journey-Father Samuel Mazzuchelli” exhibit, the Sinsinawa Art Gallery and Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
The center also will be available for meetings, day retreats and tours.
Visitors will have their temperatures checked and must wear a mask when indoors.
The Sinsinawa bakery continues to be open for online ordering at sinsinawa.org/bakery, and book and gift purchases are available at sinsinawa.org/giftgallery.
Customers can call 608-748-4411 to order items for shipment or curbside collection.