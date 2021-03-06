A man was arrested Thursday in Dubuque for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her sister at gunpoint in August.
Jaron S. Baldwin, 34, of Milwaukee, Wis., was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
Court documents state that on Aug. 31, Lillian E. Brooks, 25, of 650 University Ave., No. 3, said her boyfriend, Baldwin, became upset over a comment she made about another man on Facebook. Baldwin began hitting her in the face, and he pulled her back into the apartment by her hair when she tried to leave. Baldwin also choked her until she lost consciousness.
Brooks’ sister, Bathsheba M. Brooks, 42, of Dubuque, arrived at the apartment to drop off Lillian Brooks’ children. Bathsheba Brooks learned of the assault and tried to call 911, documents state, but Baldwin took her phone. Baldwin then went to his vehicle and pulled out a black pistol, pointing it at her.