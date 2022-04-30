Amid a workforce shortage, the City of Dubuque is proposing raising wages for pool and summer recreation staff.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council will vote on a proposal to increase the hourly wages of seasonal lifeguards from $12.50 to $15, pool managers from $18 to $20 and playground and after-school programming staff from a minimum wage of $10.72 to $14. Additionally, returning lifeguards would be paid $17 per hour and returning playground and after-school programming staff would be paid $16 per hour.
The request comes after the city announced it would only open one of its two city-owned pools this summer due to staffing shortages. Flora Pool will officially open on June 3, while Sutton Pool will remain closed.
City documents state 24 lifeguards have currently been hired for the summer, while another 23 applicants have been unresponsive or have withdrawn their applications.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the current lifeguard staffing numbers fall short even of what is needed to properly staff Flora Pool. Ideally, the city would need 30 to 35 lifeguard staff dedicated to operating Flora Pool in order to prevent worker burnout, while opening Sutton Pool would require an additional 25 lifeguards and two more pool managers.
While the city made extra efforts to hire lifeguard staff this year, including advertising for the positions as early as December and covering the costs for lifeguard certifications, the city was still only able to hire about as many lifeguards as it did last summer. On top of that, Kroger said the city’s attempt to keep both pools open on an alternating schedule last year created feelings of “burnout” for many lifeguards, and, as a result, the retention rate of lifeguard staff has been significantly lower than previous years.
“Usually, we have a retention rate of about 50% to 60%, typically more around 50%,” Kroger said. “This year, we are looking at a retention rate that is well under 10%.”
Playground and after-school programming positions are also experiencing hiring shortages. Leisure Services will need 24 staff to fully operate playground and after-school programs, and the department has currently hired 12. The Port of Dubuque Marina is also facing a staffing shortage, though a wage increase is not proposed for marina staff. Overall, the city’s Leisure Services department is seeking to hire a minimum of 120 seasonal staff this summer, and, so far, 66 are in the hiring process.
Kroger and Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware hope that the wage increases can attract more people to apply for seasonal positions with the city, allowing for more staffing at city pools and increasing the number of playground and after-school program staff.
“We were trying to look at ways we could increase our staffing,” Kroger said. “We wanted to see if the potential wage increase would help us with recruitment.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said wages have increased for jobs throughout the community, and he anticipates that more young people will be willing to apply for seasonal city positions with the increase in wages.
“There are a lot of manufacturers around town paying $16 an hour for entry-level positions,” Van Milligen said. “There are companies raising their wages by 30%.”
However, Kroger said eight applicants for lifeguard positions who withdrew their applications stated they did so because of a mandate implemented in January by Van Milligen that requires all new employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Van Milligen said the mandate does not require existing employees to get vaccinated and only applies to new hires.
“We have a responsibility to keep the public as safe as possible and keep our employees as safe as possible,” Van Milligen said.
Van Milligen said the mandate was implemented shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration mandate requiring employers with 100 or more employees to ensure each of their workers is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Van Milligen added that the mandate is temporary, and will be lifted when agencies like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determine that the COVID-19 pandemic has concluded.
“When the pandemic changes to an endemic, the policy will be reversed,” Van Milligen said. “It’s not a permanent policy.”
If approved, the increase in wages would cost the city up to $135,943 if all budgeted summer positions are filled. The city intends to pay for the added cost partly through $45,938 in savings from the closing of Sutton Pool, along with $90,005 from utility franchise fee revenues.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he believes the wage increase is a necessary step by the city to ensure that its pools can be fully staffed.
“We need to attract younger kids to get them to want to work for us,” Sprank said. “Hopefully, this will entice them.”
City Council Member Susan Farber said she also supports increasing wages for seasonal staff.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get both pools open this summer,” Farber said. “I think this is needed in order to get more people to join us.”
However, Kroger said opening Sutton Pool would still take some time even if the city did manage to hire enough staff.
“It takes us about three to four weeks to open another pool, and that is outside of the training and onboarding of staff to operate the pool,” Kroger said. “It takes about two to get all the staff ready to go, so it’s a process that takes time.”