While an earnings report released Friday morning unveiled positive news for John Deere Dubuque Works, it also signaled trouble for the global company’s agricultural operations.
Deere & Co.’s Construction and Forestry Division, which includes the Dubuque plant, recorded $378 million in operating profit during the year’s third quarter, which ended July 28. That is 35% higher than the same three-month stretch last year.
Through the fiscal year’s first nine months, the division’s operating profit of $954 million is up 66% over the same nine months in the prior year.
Net sales in construction and forestry were just more than $3 billion for the quarter, up 1% over the prior year’s third quarter. Division sales are up 11% through the first nine months.
Deere now is forecasting that overall construction and forestry sales in the current fiscal year will be 10% higher than the previous one.
Ken Golden, Deere & Co.’s director of global public relations, said multiple economic factors are influencing the division’s strong year.
“While growth in total construction investment and housing starts has slowed, both remain at overall supportive levels for increased demand of construction and forestry equipment,” Golden said.
Golden also noted that state and local governments are continuing to invest in infrastructure projects; rental companies are investing in equipment; and construction projects in the oil and gas industry are continuing at a good pace. All are good signs for Deere’s construction and forestry division.
Golden would not directly address whether this would impact employment levels in Dubuque.
“We make comments about the overall (construction and forestry) division when we announce earnings, and do not comment on individual factories,” he said.
John Deere Dubuque Works employs 2,600 people, making it the largest employer in Dubuque County.
While the construction and forestry division remained strong, Deere’s agriculture and turf operations did not fare as well.
Net sales in that division declined 6% in the third quarter to $5.9 billion. Operating profit was $612 million in the quarter, down 24% compared to the same quarter last year.
During a conference call Friday, Deere & Co. chief economist Luke Chandler addressed that division’s recent struggles.
“2019 has been a volatile year for farmers, particularly those in the corn belt,” he said.
Chandler said the challenges began early this year, with spring flooding and delayed planting.
Meanwhile, tariffs and trade disputes have disrupted export markets for farmers and affected morale. Earlier this month, Chinese leaders officially ordered a halt to all agricultural imports from the United States.
“Trade uncertainty continues to dampen sentiments across the U.S. farm economy,” Chandler said.