Kathy Sigman was just 9 years old when her father passed away.
But even though Sigman was young, he had left a big imprint.
“Whatever group he was working with, he was the organization’s treasurer,” she said. “Mom was always a volunteer for the field trips. I was very lucky to get raised by the parents that I did. It gave me a passion and drive to make an impact by giving back. It has always been something that has been very important to me.”
The Dubuque resident has volunteered with Dubuque Regional Humane Society since 2017. Prior to that, the 57-year-old was the chief financial officer for Molo Cos. in Dubuque. Her family also owns Union-Hoermann Press, which enabled her to retire about five years ago.
“The running joke in our house is that I put in enough hours between my working life and my volunteering life that I had enough to retire early,” Sigman said, with a laugh.
Prior to her retirement, time not spent working and raising her family was filled by volunteer efforts with local organizations. Sigman served as treasurer for Dubuque Youth Hockey Association for 10 years, in addition to serving as the manager of her son’s baseball team and daughter’s softball team.
Sigman also had a longtime love for animals. Rescuing stray cats and bunnies as a child, she grew up in a household full of adopted pets and became a financial donor to Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
It wasn’t until an associate at Molo invited her to join the humane society’s Board of Directors that she became even more ingrained as a volunteer with the organization.
“Initially, part of why I got involved was to help bring their accounting system up to date,” Sigman said. “But now, if my time and talent can contribute in a positive way, I’m happy to step in anywhere there’s a need.”
Humane society Executive Director Noelle Chesney said Sigman has done “just about everything” when it comes to getting involved at the shelter.
“For many years, Kathy has been dedicated to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society mission,” she said. “She sets the example as someone who selflessly applies the full array of her expertise, skills and talents wherever they are needed, and we are deeply grateful for her willingness to share her time so generously.”
Sigman, who also volunteers her financial knowledge with Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, said while the humane society is supported by the work of many dedicated volunteers, the needs of the shelter always demand more.
“There is so much that goes on at the shelter and no big endowment to hire more staff,” she said. “Anything anyone can do to help make a difference in the life of an animal is inspiring.”
