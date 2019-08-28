A high-profile Democrat will stump for a presidential hopeful in Dubuque this weekend.
Former Maryland governor and 2016 presidential candidate Martin O’Malley will speak at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. O’Malley will speak on behalf of former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of Texas, who is seeking his party’s nomination for president.
O’Malley is no stranger to Dubuque. He made multiple stops in the area ahead of the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
O’Rourke faces a stiff challenge in his quest to earn his party’s nomination to face President Donald Trump. More than 20 Democrats remain in the race.