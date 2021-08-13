One of the more unique foods available to visitors at the Field of Dreams, Major League Baseball stadium would be the apple pie hot dog created by Chevrolet and Guy Fieri. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Officials constructed a Major League Baseball-caliber stadium in Dyersville for Thursday night’s game.
And hungry fans were welcomed by regular ballpark pricing when they hit the concession areas.
The Heartland chicken sandwich topped the menu at $14, while the FOD Nachos, complete with pulled pork and avocado cream, cost $13.
Premium beer — Bud Light Seltzers, Big Grove Easy Eddy, Hazy IPA and Exile Ruthie — ran $10 per can while domestics Bud Light, Busch Light and Michelob Ultra cost $9.
Bottled Pepsi products were available for $6, and Aquafina water was $5.
All the regular ballpark fare also was available with concession tents lined up behind the grandstand.
All-beef hot dogs, ballpark nachos, fries, Bavarian pretzels, corn dogs and ice cream novelties were priced at $7 each.
Polish sausages and hamburgers cost $10. A vegetarian wrap was available for $12.
Other items included premium chicken tenders ($14), pork tenderloin sandwich ($14), cheese curds ($8), a bucket of cheese curds ($18), Almost Famous popcorn ($8), Cracker Jack ($6), peanuts by the bag ($6) and assorted Utz potato chips ($4).
The price tag on one item was a stark contrast.
On Wednesday, Chevrolet unveiled an “apple pie hot dog” created in coordination with Guy Fieri, and a supply of the concoctions were offered for free starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the stadium.