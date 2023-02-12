Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing money from her employer.
Sheila P. Alfred, 51, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree theft.
She initially was charged with second-degree theft but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. Judge Thomas Bitter ordered the sentence.
Court documents state that employees of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported on Aug. 21 that Alfred stole a total of $1,760 out of cash registers on 16 occasions from April to August.
Walmart staff interviewed Alfred about the theft on Aug. 18, documents state.
Alfred wrote a statement that admitted to the theft but not the full $1,760 amount.
A charge of third-degree theft involves thefts higher than $750 but less than $1,500, according to plea documents.
