Dubuque Community School Board members plan to open bids for two district properties next week, although board members remain at odds about whether to prioritize a bid’s monetary value or a buyer’s intended use for the property when accepting a bid.
At a meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee on Monday, board members agreed to consider at next week’s school board meeting a resolution seeking bids for the Dubuque Soccer Complex and the Fulton Elementary School building.
Bids for both properties would open July 19 and be open for 30 days. All bids would be directed to the office of school district attorney Ed Henry, with Fuerste, Carew, Juergens & Sudmeier, P.C., through a closed-bid process. Henry would then review the bids and present them to the board.
District officials have discussed the sale of the soccer complex for more than a year. The district’s current lease with Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which pays $1 per year to use the facility, expires in May 2023. School board members in May 2021 approved the nonrenewal of that lease, and district leaders said they intended to give the alliance the option to buy the land.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million, and in May, the alliance gave the district a letter stating its intent to purchase the property at that value.
Board members voted to close Fulton at the end of the school year after district staff cited the school’s falling enrollment amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance. An appraisal last month valued the Fulton property at $890,000.
Board Member Nancy Bradley proposed that the board conduct a second round of sealed bids seeking bidders’ “highest and best” offer to potentially yield a higher monetary offer for both properties.
However, Board Members Lisa Wittman and Tami Ryan said they felt one round of bids was sufficient.
“We know what interest people have had in those properties. We know there’s not likely to be five bidders, let alone eight,” said Ryan. “That doesn’t mean more won’t come in, but I think we need to have the bids come in, set the date, present them to the board and we pick and quit kicking the can.”
Board members also discussed updates to the district’s “facility beliefs,” or broad guidelines about building design, security, technology, sustainability, maintenance and more.
After discussions at last month’s committee meeting, district staff added a section to the document regarding decommissioning facilities. The section notes that the board should consider future facility uses that align with the district’s strategic plan and serve youth, families and the community, as well as ensuring the district receives reasonable compensation for the property.
Bradley said she felt the guidelines for future facility use were unnecessary.
“While it would be my great hope that it would be something that would benefit the community, ultimately, our job is not to destine what our current property holdings will be used for in the future,” she said. “It is that we generate funds — state funding, local funding, sale of property funding — to continue to fund staffing and programming that is going to do most right by the kids we are charged with taking care of and educating.”
Ryan disagreed.
“We have the potential, with these facilities, to benefit not only our students but the community with what would possibly go in there,” she said, arguing that a community- or youth-focused use of the property would be preferable to a commercial use.
Board Member Anderson Sainci added that he felt a decision based solely on money might not serve the district’s students in the long run.
“Whatever we get financially is only going to be here a short time,” he said. “I think we should (ask), ‘How will the students ten years from now benefit from what we’re going to do?’”
Henry emphasized that the facility beliefs are simply factors to consider in making decisions and do not bind board members to a certain decision now.
“If you receive a proposal that meets with the board’s vision of how the property should be used but doesn’t meet a price requirement, there’s no restriction that prohibits the board from accepting it if it furthers the overarching goals (of the district),” Henry said. “Ultimately, it comes down to the discretion of the board.”
The board agreed to consider approving the updates to the facility beliefs at next week’s board meeting, along with the resolution seeking bids.
Wittman said the facility beliefs also will guide upcoming sales of additional district properties.
“We’re looking to consolidate the middle schools, so maybe we’ll have two schools to sell, maybe one school to sell,” she said. “We’ll follow these parameters and this process for all the properties moving forward.”
At Monday’s meeting, board members also heard an update from Waterloo, Iowa-based firm Invision Architecture, which the board selected last month to lead a study of how best to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two.
Brad Leeper, partner with Invision, said the firm has planned focus groups and meetings with civic leaders, community members, students, staff and administrators throughout the summer. During those meetings, a task force will gather information about facilities, available land, enrollment projections and more.
The firm hopes to complete the study by November and then make a recommendation to the board as to how to proceed with the consolidation goal.
