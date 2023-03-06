LA MOTTE, Iowa — Virgil Weimerskirch first spotted his future bride, Verla Ambrosy, at Melody Mill in February of 1961.
“She was a good dancer,” said Virgil, now 80. “A really good dancer.”
Virgil introduced himself. During their conversation, Verla told him that her father’s name was Irvin and that she lived in Saint Donatus. With that information in hand, Virgil, who lived near La Motte, thought he would have no trouble finding Verla’s number and calling her for a date.
“It turned out her father’s name was Irwin, not Irvin,” Virgil said. “I couldn’t find the number. I couldn’t call her.”
Virgil spent some time lamenting the girl who got away. But then in 1963, they reconnected.
“We met again at Melody Mill,” said Verla Weimerskirch, now 79.
Virgil made sure the opportunity to date Verla didn’t slip away a second time.
“We were going steady within a month,” he said. “We got engaged that July and got married on Dec. 28.”
The couple recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
After the wedding ceremony at Saint Donatus Catholic Church, they embarked on an all-day celebration with family and friends.
“In those days, you got married in the morning,” Verla said. “You had a breakfast, and then a dinner (at noon). Then you went to your reception, where you opened your gifts and the guests could all walk through and see what you got. Then in the evening, we had our wedding dance.”
After a honeymoon through Indiana and Kentucky, they began their married life in the Quad-Cities. When Virgil was hired by John Deere, they moved to Dubuque. They moved to their current home in La Motte in 1974.
The Weimerskirches had 13 children: Donald, Karen Ann McCarthy, Allen, Brian, Cheri Ann Mohr, James, Nancy Jo Lane, Vicki Sue Boughton, Patti Sue Trenkamp, Randy, Mary Jo Harris, Tara Ann and Lindy Lu Hart. They also have 34 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
“We have one more (great-grandchild) on the way,” Verla said. “At least that’s all that we know of.”
The family kept chickens and ducks on their property, providing eggs for the family. They also would plant a huge garden and potato patch every year that provided fresh fruits and vegetables, and would keep them busy with canning. Virgil also has spent almost 50 years taking care of an abandoned 19th century township cemetery on the property.
Virgil retired from John Deere after 35 years. He began a second career as a driver making deliveries all over the U.S. Verla joined him for several years, and they rode as a team to almost every state in the continental U.S.
“We’ve been to every state except Hawaii, Alaska and Vermont,” Virgil said.
Verla, a talented seamstress, worked for several companies doing work both at home and sometimes on-site. One of those companies was Facemakers, an Illinois-based business that created mascot costumes for companies such as General Mills and Kellogg’s.
“I sewed costumes like Tony the Tiger,” she said. “Every week, there’d be three or four of them that I’d do.”
With the joy of raising a family also came a lot of sorrow for Virgil and Verla. Son James died in 1990 at age 18. Son Randy was 42 when he died this past New Year’s Day. And daughter Tara Ann died in 2007 at age 23 from a brain tumor she had been battling since she was 10 years old.
“After her first surgery, the doctors said we might have three hours with her or 30 years,” Virgil said. “We got 13 years.”
In 2002, when Tara was 17, she rode RAGBRAI with Virgil, who has ridden in the annual ride 13 times.
“I’m so glad we did it, because it was the year before she was confined to a wheelchair,” he said. “We found side-by-side bikes, and that’s how we did it.”
Her parents said Tara Ann didn’t let her prognosis slow her down. She graduated from NICC, and was studying at the University of Dubuque when she was hospitalized for the last time. UD awarded her an honorary degree in a hospital ceremony shortly before she passed away.
Daughter Karen Ann, of East Dubuque, Ill., remembers the family packing themselves into the car to go to church or on trips.
“Three in the front, three in the back, one on each lap, Mom and Dad in front, one in the middle,” she laughed. “This was before seat belt laws or car seats. We just all got in.”
Church was an important part of the family’s routine.
“Every Sunday to church and praying before every meal,” Karen Ann said. “That was a big deal.”
Son Donald, of Davenport, said his parents’ long marriage has been a prime example for him in his own marriage.
“I’ve been married 38 years,” he said. “Just their longevity has been an example. And how they treat each other with respect and accept each other for who they are.”
Virgil and Verla love spending time together, and have even managed to keep working together.
“We work three days a week at the Asbury Hy-Vee,” Virgil said. “We go to work together and come home together.”
“We’ll do it as long as we can,” Verla added. “We love it.”
Virgil and Verla also host every holiday at their house, bringing together nearly 80 family members between children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“(My son) Allen says it isn’t a holiday unless we’re all crammed together here,” Verla said. “It’s just wonderful to get together. It’s life-affirming.”
As for how they’ve managed to stay connected through tragedy and all of the ups and downs that come with spending a lifetime together, Virgil has just one word to say.
“Respect,” he said. “I have so much respect for her. I don’t always show it, I know, but it’s there.”
Verla said the ups and downs of their marriage have proven their resilience.
“Was it perfect? No, nothing’s perfect,” Verla said. “We’ve had to learn to live life all over again more than once. But when (Virgil) puts his arms around me, I feel good. I feel safe.”
