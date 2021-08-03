EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- Two new pickleball courts have opened this summer adjacent to Woods Edge Golf Course in Edgewood.
The courts are open to all and help answer a need for additional recreational opportunities in the community of 900.
Edgewood resident Art Johnson spearheaded the addition, seeking help from Monticello pickleball enthusiast Robert “Bud” Johnson. Johnson and his wife, Virginia, owners of MinnTex Citrus in Monticello, have offered grants to smaller communities in Iowa to assist with the installation of pickleball courts. The couple’s first grant was for courts in Manchester.
Bud and Virginia Johnson donated $32,500 to the Edgewood courts. Additional funds have been raised, with $5,000 still needed to completely pay for the project.
According to Art Johnson, the site next to the golf course was chosen over putting the courts at the Community Dreams Athletic Complex.
“This turned out to be the ideal location because of the proximity of restrooms, supervision and visibility from the highway,” he explained. “We also have amenities like food and beverage at the clubhouse. None of that was available at the other site.”
Art Johnson also expects the high school, located across the street, to take advantage of using the facility during physical education classes. He said paddles and balls are available for anyone to use at the Woods Edge Golf Course clubhouse, free of charge. He added anyone can use the courts, on a first-come, first-served basis. No affiliation with the golf course is required for use.