Money, family photos and bed bugs.
The staff at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque never know what they will find in a returned item.
“There’s always something new on the horizon that you need to deal with,” Library Director Nick Rossman said. “You really find some interesting things.”
The library checks out an average of 1,200 items per day and receives about 1,000 returns. All of those returned items need to be thoroughly examined and reviewed before they can return to the collection.
In most cases, the item is deemed clean and is shelved. In some cases, though, staff find something that requires extra measures.
“We are always on very high alert when checking materials back in,” said circulation manager Michelle Oberhoffer. “It’s our objective to keep everything as clean as we can, and there are some situations where we need to do some extra work to do that.”
One of those situations happened last month, when the library was forced to close early on Nov. 23 and remained closed the following day after bed bugs were discovered in a set of returned materials.
Rossman said library staff responded quickly and moved to ensure that all traces of the bed bugs were eliminated, but this is not the first time the library has dealt with bed bugs imbedded in materials.
Oberhoffer said they typically are found a handful of times per year, so library staff are well-prepared to deal with any insects they discover.
“All of our staff are trained to identify bed bugs when looking through returned materials,” Oberhoffer said. “They are generally not easy to see.”
Along with thoroughly checking through every returned material, the library also brings in a dog specially trained to smell any signs of bed bugs and mold once per month.
The library spent about $350 to purchase an enclosed heating container that warms infested materials to temperatures high enough to kill most insects but low enough to leave the materials unharmed.
“We’ve done a lot of research on it,” Oberhoffer said. “We have a whole method for isolating any materials and heating it up to levels that will kill any bed bugs.”
Rossman said discovery of contaminants in returned materials rarely cause library closures. Prior to last month, the library last was forced to close due to another discovery of bed bugs in 2015.
However, insects aren’t the only things for which staff are trained to look. Keeping materials clean is a high priority for staff, and Rossman said it is not uncommon to find food and dirt inside some materials.
In some rare cases, personal items, such as filled-out checks and family photos used as bookmarks, are discovered and need to be returned to the patron.
“When you loan things out to the public, you never know what people will do with borrowed things,” Rossman said. “We are really looking for all kinds of certain things.”
Rossman said there also are situations where patrons will purposefully alter or deface the text of a book that they don’t agree with, often scribbling certain sections out.
“Sometimes someone will disagree with something they read,” Rossman said. “They effectively try to censor that material.”
If materials are damaged or contaminated in some way, Oberhoffer said, staff typically work to first amend the issue and then reach out to the patron who last checked the item out, with the potential of issuing a fine.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library isn’t alone in its efforts.
Amanda Vazquez, director of the Dubuque County Library District, said staff at her libraries also have received training to identify bed bugs and scan through each book thoroughly to ensure they are safe for patrons.
“Library materials are used by all sorts of different kinds of people,” Vazquez said. “You might picture everyone sitting in their easy chair reading a book, but that’s not always the case.”