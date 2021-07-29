DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Next month’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site will be far from the first time Dyersville put out the welcome mat to thousands of visitors.
In one of the highest-profile past examples, the city served as an overnight stop during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa 32 years ago.
The arrival of RAGBRAI participants and others in July 1989 drew an estimated 20,000 people to town.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its July 29, 1989, edition.
RAGBRAI CONVERGES ON DYERSVILLE
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Never have so many been so happy to see a city of 3,400.
Rarely has a city been so prepared.
Dyersville played host Friday to the biggest celebration in its history, as an estimated 22,000 people visited for the final night of RAGBRAI XVII.
Up to 10,000 bicyclists began converging on the city at 9 a.m., and it quickly filled. By 3 p.m., the bicycle traffic outnumbered the automobile traffic immensely. Cyclists were still making their way into town at sundown.
Friday’s 79-mile ride, from Cedar Falls to Dyersville, was not the longest, but definitely the toughest of the seven-day, 479-mile ride across Iowa.
A headwind of 15 mph bent but did not break the spirits of riders as they left Cedar Falls on Friday morning. Buoyed by frequent stops in eight towns, including Manchester, Delaware and Earlville, most of the riders completed the trip. Slowly.
When the twin spires of St. Xavier Basilica in Dyersville appeared, riders neared the day’s final respite. They found a city ready, willing and able to accommodate the horde.
Connie Trenkamp, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said Friday’s RAGBRAI celebration is the culmination of five months of work. More than 500 volunteers worked to make Dyersville the best stop in the ride’s 17-year history, she said.
“This is by far the most exhausting thing we have ever undertaken,” she said. “A few rough spots, but everything is falling into place beautifully.”
Downtown Dyersville was closed to car traffic as thousands of cyclists and pedestrians milled about.
RAGBRAI, an entertaining event, also means big money. Trenkamp estimated the city would get a one-night windfall of $125,000. That is a conservative estimate.
Curious onlookers and visitors from the area filled Dyersville as they prepared to party. Food, drink and beer stands lined the streets while musicians played and cash registers rang.
RAGBRAI attracts the peculiar. Several riders have AM/FM cassette decks on their bicycles. Some pull their children, or dogs, in trailers. And many interesting team names are developed, including Team Greed, Team Steaming Weenies, Team Rage, The Gumbles, The Rogues and PMS Express.
The ride concludes today in Bellevue, as riders pass through Worthington, Cascade, Andrew and Springbrook.