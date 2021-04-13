MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County supervisors recently awarded elected county officials a salary increase of 2.5%.
The amount represented a decrease from the 4% raise recommended by the county Compensation Board for fiscal year 2022.
In Iowa, county elected officials’ salaries are approved by each county’s board of supervisors. But the salaries must be based on a recommendation from the county’s compensation board. Each county elected official appoints a member of the compensation board to represent his or her position. That board’s goal is to keep salaries commensurate with the county’s population ranking.
The fiscal year 2022 salaries for Delaware County will be:
- County attorney, $103,315
- Sheriff, $89,294
- County supervisors, $39,180
- County auditor, $73,167
- County treasurer, $68,440
- County recorder, $68,444