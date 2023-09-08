The first time 98-year-old Erlene Houser Pavlik saw a World War II landing ship, she was a recent high school graduate working at the Seneca, Ill., shipyard where the massive machines were made.
At the time, she worked as a reporter and editor for an area publication following the war effort, transcribing captains’ speeches and attending numerous ship sendoffs as they carried thousands of soldiers to Europe and beyond.
The ships were truly magnificent, she said, inspiring awe and confidence in the strength of U.S. forces.
Recommended for you
“The most exciting day was the first time I got to go on one (of the landing ships),” Houser Pavlik reflected Thursday. “I still think they’re so beautiful. You look at them, and there’s a sense of pride.”
Decades later, Houser Pavlik, now of Des Moines, got another chance to board the historic watercraft with the docking of the USS LST-325 at the Port of Dubuque. She was one of hundreds of people to visit the ship Thursday, the first day of public tours.
USS LST-325 is the last operating landing ship tank from World War II in the U.S. It’s in Dubuque through Tuesday, Sept. 12, as part of a yearly riverside tour that will end later this month in Hannibal, Mo.
People lined up Thursday well in advance of the 9 a.m. opening ceremony in hopes of being some of the first Dubuque-area visitors on board since the ship’s last visit in 2018, when it attracted more than 16,000 people.
Like Houser Pavlik, many had personal connections to the ship or to the armed services more broadly. Some had familial connections while others were simply interested in seeing a piece of living history.
“The smell of a ship is the same no matter what. It takes you back,” said Navy veteran Tim Reynolds, of Iowa City. “This ship was built in the ’40s, and my ship was built in the ’60s, but I see some things here that are the exact same.”
USS LST-325 remains open for public tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Port of Dubuque. Tickets cost $15 per person for adults, $7.50 for children ages 6 to 17, and tours are free for children 5 years old and under.
Visitors can tour several key areas of the boat and learn more about its history. The tour is self-guided, but crew members and informational plaques are stationed along the way to answer questions as they arise.
Some of the notable stops include the cramped bunks where soldiers slept while at sea, the sprawling open spaces used to store tanks and other supplies and the massive cannons meant to take down enemy aircraft.
Nine-year-old Isabella Kuhle, of Dubuque, had the chance Thursday to sit in the steering seat of one such cannon, which during WWII took five soldiers in total to operate. Crew members directed her on how to push the bright red handles, which aimed cannons up or down.
“It was really heavy,” Isabella said afterward. “I think I’d break my arms (if I had to do that everyday).”
Isabella toured the ship with her parents, Rebecca and John. Rebecca said she wanted to bring Isabella to give her some real-life context to an event she’d otherwise only read about in textbooks.
“It’s really a piece of living history,” she said. “Being able to see it, feel it, smell it and have that whole sensory experience, it just brings history to life.”
USS LST-325 was built in 1942 and 1943. It was briefly used during the North African campaign before seeing action in Italy, and it was part of the historic armada sent to the Normandy Invasion on D-Day.
The ship is now staged with mannequins dressed and posed to reflect jobs on the ship during WWII and equipment used during the time. A red, painted square on one ceiling highlights a bullet hole from prior enemy fire.
Roger LaBarge, of Sherill, Iowa, stopped at each notable location, taking pictures and identifying the similarities and differences with his time working on a Navy destroyer between 1958 and 1960.
“This is much different from a destroyer, but it’s brought back old memories,” LaBarge said. “This was to bring supplies and soldiers. Destroyers chase submarines.”
Aiding LaBarge in his experience were some of the 59 crew members on board the ship. Most are volunteers who board the ship for the tour until its eventual return to its more permanent location in Evansville, Ind.
The crew members hail from 15 different states and participants’ ages range from 18 to 97. In distinctive red shirts, they give directions, explain various aspects of the ship and share stories from their time aboard.
Area native John Wessels, of Zwingle, Iowa, is the youngest of the ship’s crew at 18. Driven by a personal interest in U.S. history, he volunteered to join the engineering crew and plans to stay on board until the ship reaches Hannibal.
“Just thinking that on this same ship, someone that was my age was doing all this, it’s crazy,” Wessels reflected. “I hope people visit and remember those guys and remember not to take anything for granted.”
Additional information on the ship’s Dubuque schedule, costs and more can be found online at bit.ly/LSTDBQ.