The first time 98-year-old Erlene Houser Pavlik saw a World War II landing ship, she was a recent high school graduate working at the Seneca, Ill., shipyard where the massive machines were made.

At the time, she worked as a reporter and editor for an area publication following the war effort, transcribing captains’ speeches and attending numerous ship sendoffs as they carried thousands of soldiers to Europe and beyond.

Recommended for you