The City of Dubuque will receive a federal grant to purchase two electric buses and associated charging materials, months after a similar grant request was denied.
The $2,359,072 grant is part of the Federal Transportation Authority’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.
City officials applied for a $3.4 million grant through the same program last year, hoping to buy three electric buses, but learned in September that they had not been selected. At that time, the city announced plans to still move forward with purchasing one bus and use separate grant and city funding for the approximately $1 million vehicle, which is slated to hit the streets in spring 2024.
Recommended for you
“We applied for this grant last year, but we fell short,” said Ryan Knuckey, director of transportation services. “This year, we modified our grant based on what our needs are, and we were selected ... We are very, very excited.”
Knuckey said city officials are currently “narrowing down the manufacturer” for the first electric bus and plan to order the vehicle within the next month.
Regarding the next two buses, lead time for electric buses is currently about 16 to 18 months and can fluctuate based on the supply chain, he said.
Last month, City Council members unanimously approved construction plans and specifications for a $160,670 project to install four electric vehicle charging stations at the city’s Municipal Services Center for use by city-owned vehicles. City staff expect to have the project completed by Oct. 31.
In addition to the two new electric buses, the federal $2.4 million grant also will cover the cost of an additional charging station, to be installed at the Jule Operations and Training Center, as well as training for city staff on how to operate and care for the electric vehicles.
“Not only do we have to train our drivers, but we have to train our maintenance staff, and we have to train the fire and police departments if there’s ever an issue,” Knuckey said.
City officials have said they hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with an electric-powered alternative by 2045. The goal is part of Dubuque’s Community Climate Action & Resiliency Plan, which aims to reduce the city’s overall greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030, compared to 2003 emissions levels.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the federal grant represents “another step” in achieving the city’s goal of electrifying all city vehicles.
“This is where transportation is going, and the City of Dubuque needs to be at the front of it,” he said.
Knuckey said the move to an entirely electric city fleet will be made gradually.
“We’re making sure we’re taking proper steps to make sure that the technology is there that can support the climate and geographic terrain of Dubuque. We live on a hill, and we have 100 degree summers and -10 degree winters,” he said. “We want to slowly work our way into the electric world as long as we can support what we need it to do.”