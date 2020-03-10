GALENA, Ill. — A Galena restaurant recently served its last meal after more than a dozen years in operation.
One Eleven Main closed on the final day of February, according to owner Jack Coulter. The eatery opened at 111 N. Main St. in 2007.
Jack Coulter told the Telegraph Herald that he decided to close One Eleven Main after concluding “it was time to downsize a little bit.”
Coulter and his wife, Debbie, also own Vinny Vanucchi’s restaurants in both Galena and Dubuque, as well as The Irish Cottage Boutique Hotel in Galena. These businesses will not be affected by the closure of One Eleven Main.
Coulter emphasized that the vast majority of employees at One Eleven Main will shift into positions at the other entities owned by the family.
Customers with gift cards to One Eleven Main will receive refunds if they mail those cards, along with their name, address and phone number, to Vinny Vanucchi’s in Galena, located at 201 S. Main St.
Jack and Debbie expressed their gratitude in a letter posted to the restaurant website.
“A special thank-you to our customers for your continued loyalty,” it states in part. ”We are honored to have served you and cherish the moments you celebrated with us including your family get-togethers, date nights, weddings, getaways to Galena and other special occasions.”