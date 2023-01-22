Iowa Department of Transportation officials will adjust the speed limit on a busy stretch of highway just outside of Dubuque following multiple traffic improvements in the area.
Officials plan to increase the speed limit to 65 mph on westbound U.S. 20 just west of Old Highway Road, and drivers heading east can continue driving 65 mph until they are past the Southwest Arterial.
Sam Shea, district transportation planner for Iowa DOT, said staff plan to complete the sign changes needed to implement the new speed limit as soon as they can and by spring at the latest. The new speed limit will not go into effect until the signs are changed.
Recommended for you
“It’ll reduce your traffic time a little bit and especially when you’re coming down the hill,” Shea said. “... It’ll be a little more of a comfortable drive, especially for eastbound drivers.”
DOT staff plan to remove existing speed limit signs near Swiss Valley Road so that eastbound drivers can continue driving 65 mph. A sign will be added to the west of Old Highway Road slowing eastbound traffic to 55 mph before speeds are reduced again at the existing 50 mph speed limit sign.
Another new sign to the west of Old Highway Road will increase the speed limit for westbound traffic to 65 mph, up from the current 55 mph speed limit on that stretch of road. Currently, the speed limit increases to 65 mph to the west of Swiss Valley Road.
The changes follow the completion of interchange projects at Swiss Valley Road and the Southwest Arterial that have traffic only entering U.S. 20 in that stretch via on and off ramps.
“Once we get to the full access control and there’s no side street connections in urban areas, we can increase the speed limit,” Shea said.
He said DOT staff completed a review process to change the speed limit in the fall but that the signs did not arrive until last month
“Our maintenance guys just haven’t had an opportunity to go out and get them installed yet,” Shea said.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the move to change the speed limits on that stretch of U.S. 20 “makes a lot of sense.”
“I don’t see that that is going to have much of a negative effect on traffic in that area, and with the overpass projects, they’ve made that a much safer area to travel at speeds like that,” he said. “Eastbound, it seems to make a lot more sense to have the 65 (mph) zone go down to the bottom of the hill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.