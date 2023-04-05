One day after Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons, his interim replacement addressed archdiocese staff, praising his predecessor and sharing his hopes for his time in the position.
The Most Rev. Richard Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, is serving as apostolic administrator until the next archbishop of Dubuque is named.
"I consider it a privilege to be able to be here," Pates said at a press conference today at the archdiocesan pastoral center in Dubuque.
Jackels, who will turn 69 on April 13, shared in a letter Tuesday to "the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque" that he had asked Pope Francis to accept his resignation.
"Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn't take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his Vicar on earth, called me away," Jackels wrote in the letter.
At today's press conference — at which Jackels was not present — Pates thanked Jackels for his "tremendous" leadership of the archdiocese.
“He has served in a way that, I think, witnessed how he was close to the people he served," Pates said. "He was a humble individual, and … we are really very grateful to him for establishing a really incredible presence of the church and making a difference in the lives not only of our Catholic community, but the broader community here in the Dubuque area."
The former bishop of Wichita, Kan., Jackels was appointed in 2013 by Pope Francis as the 10th archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which includes 30 counties in northeast Iowa. He replaced Archbishop Jerome Hanus, who retired that year.
Pates said Jackels' "health had deteriorated" in recent years, including heart troubles and significant back issues that Pates "saw firsthand" while speaking with Jackels on Tuesday. Jackels was hospitalized for a heart attack in early May 2019 and returned to his work six weeks later.
Although Jackels' retirement came just days before Easter, in the midst of Holy Week, archdiocesan spokesperson Deacon John Robbins said today that Jackels' health issues were not cause for immediate concern. He added that Jackels presided at the Chrism Mass held Tuesday evening at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque, when the holy oils used for sacraments and rituals are consecrated.
"His request for retirement to Pope Francis was granted within a normal time frame," Robbins said. "We don’t have a specific answer to why it was this week, but there's not an urgent matter of concern. … He was so good at just enduring the pain gracefully that I think people weren’t aware of it."
Pates retired from his position as bishop of Des Moines in 2019 after serving there for 11.5 years. He then served as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois from December 2019 to September 2020 and the Diocese of Crookston, Minn., from April to December of 2021.
In those roles, Pates said he strived to help "heal divisions" and emphasize outreach to the community, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also gained experience in how to effectively lead a diocese in an interim capacity.
“Whenever you get a new boss or there’s somebody new in town, there’s a (sense of), ‘What’s going to happen’ or, ‘How is that going to impact me?’” he said. “ … I suggested to staff today that we take this opportunity to pause a bit to see where they've been and where they hope to go, what they want to do in terms of the vision and purpose of the church in the community."
Pates said officials hope to have a new archbishop in place by the end of the calendar year, and the process of identifying Jackels' successor already has begun.
That process is coordinated by the apostolic nuncio -- or diplomatic representative of the pope -- in the United States, who will consult with diocesan leaders to determine the archdiocese's needs. Possible candidates will be proposed and sent through a series of consultations to the Vatican, where the pope ultimately will select the new archbishop.
Pates said he intends to be an active presence during his time as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
"I hope to be able to be out in the community celebrating liturgies and … to get around to see as many people as I can," he said.
In a recording of Tuesday's Chrism Mass shared on the archdiocese's Facebook page, Jackels concluded the celebration by sharing some simple words of advice in the wake of his departure.
"I was thinking this would be perhaps my last occasion to say anything to anybody, and I couldn't think of anything better to leave you with than, 'Be kind, be joyful and love the poor,'" he said.
