EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Susan Bivin Aller never lived in Edgewood and visited only a handful of times, but she always was aware of her ancestors’ long lineage in the small community.
So, after the Connecticut resident finished writing a book about her family’s history, she knew precisely what to do with the artifacts, photographs and documents she used for research.
Aller donated the items to Edgewood Museum, to the surprise and delight of Museum Director Art Johnson.
“I got five boxes through FedEx full of photographs and papers and documents and information,” he said. “It’s just an astounding collection of items relative to these two families that helped found Edgewood.”
Aller’s Edgewood connection starts with her great-great-grandfather Newell Willard Bixby. A minister for the Freewill Baptist Church, he traveled from his home state of Vermont to Edgewood — originally known as “Yankee Settlement” — in 1847.
Soon a Baptist deacon named Charles True arrived in Edgewood to assist Bixby with his work. Bixby’s daughter Luthera would go on to marry Charles True’s son, Charles Henry True, a prominent orchardist in the community.
“He was the foremost expert in the area at the time in fruit cultivation, particularly for apples, and he kept a five-acre orchard and two acres of grapes and raspberries,” Johnson wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Two trees from his original orchard still stand well over 100 years later.”
Aller’s ancestors remained in Edgewood for several generations, culminating with her mother, Dorothy, who was born there in 1905. About 15 years later, the family moved to Omaha, Neb., where Aller was born and raised.
Aller said she only visited Edgewood once as a child, but she heard plenty of stories from her mother and grandfather.
“When I was 12, (my grandfather) took me on the train back to (Edgewood) to visit some of his old friends and great-aunts and -uncles who were still there,” she said. “It was very exciting for me to … meet all these people that I had heard so much about.”
Now 87, Aller inherited many family documents and decided to compile the information in a book.
Johnson said Aller contacted him seeking a copy of a letter written to Newell Bixby, which she hoped to use in her research for the book. The two kept in touch, and when Aller completed the book, she asked Johnson whether Edgewood Museum would like to have the research materials she used.
“I didn’t want all that stuff to end up in a dumpster somewhere and forgotten,” Aller said. “These people … were ordinary early American citizens, and they were never rich and famous, but they were good people, and their stories are important.”
Johnson agreed. He was only too happy to accept the donation.
Two student interns from University of Northern Iowa are helping him organize the collection and create a display of certain items.
One interesting artifact is a large porcelain doll that can be seen in the window of the local bank in a 1918 photo that the museum had in its archives. Aller included the doll, which belonged to her mother, as part of the donation.
“That doll has returned to Edgewood after 104 years,” said Johnson. “It’s in exquisite shape.”
He said the museum plans to temporarily display the doll in the same window of the former bank building, which now houses a spa and boutique.
Also included in the boxes of items is a sample book used by Charles Henry True to sell plants and seedlings, containing handpainted images of fruits.
Johnson also uncovered an unexpected historical find when he removed the glass covering on a small, framed, tintype photograph of another of Newell Bixby’s daughters, intending to clean the smudged glass.
He found a treasure trove of artifacts tucked behind the tintype, including a small pressed flower bouquet, a swatch of cloth from the dress that Lucina Bixby was wearing in the photo and two revenue tax stamps from the Civil War era.
“All because I decided the glass needed a little cleaning,” he said, with a laugh.
Johnson said physical pieces of the past like Aller’s donation can help modern-day citizens connect with the people who shaped their community.
“We tend to forget that people in the past had to contend with the same sorts of things that we have to contend with,” he said. “They lived full, complete lives, and we just need to be reminded of that.”