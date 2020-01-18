The Dubuque branch of the NAACP will host a march and awards ceremony this weekend in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Participants are invited to meet at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 15th and White streets for a march into nearby Steeple Square. An awards ceremony is set for 1 p.m. in the former church’s main hall.
Since 1990, the NAACP has sponsored a tribute contest for Dubuque students. They are asked to enter essays, art, poems, songs and displays for consideration.
Award-winners will be recognized during the ceremony.