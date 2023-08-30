ASBURY, Iowa — Conner Van Cleave is a social butterfly.
The 25-year-old Asbury resident will strike up a conversation with anyone and never has a mean word to say about a person, according to his family.
“I always said if the world looked at things the way Conner sees it ... we would have no problems,” said his older sister, Haley Van Cleave.
Recommended for you
Conner is a passionate fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and loves listening to music, often creating his own playlists and stations on streaming service Pandora. He enjoys going out to eat with friends and looks forward to being part of the upcoming weddings of his sisters, both Haley Van Cleave and Liz Smith.
He also has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays.
Next month, Conner’s photo will be featured in a video slideshow of more than 500 people with Down syndrome from across the country, which will play on a large billboard in Times Square in New York City. The video will kick off the annual New York City Buddy Walk advocacy event, hosted by National Down Syndrome Society, which attracts thousands of participants each year.
Although the Van Cleave family is unable to travel to the Big Apple to view the video live the morning of Sept. 9, they will tune in via Facebook to see Conner’s moment in the spotlight.
“We’re very excited,” said his mother, Jil Van Cleave. “It’s a big thing.”
Conner, a graduate of Hempstead High School, keeps himself busy with various work and volunteer opportunities.
He is a fixture at the Miracle League of Dubuque complex at Veterans Memorial Park, which offers opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to play baseball. Conner is both a player and a paid field supervisor for the City of Dubuque, making sure the field is tidy each week for the league’s games, and is affectionately known as the “Mayor of the Field” by the other employees and players.
Additionally, Conner volunteers as the ball boy for the Hempstead girls’ basketball team, a position he has held for about 13 years.
“The girls love him there, the basketball girls. They all know Conner,” Jil said. “You can’t go anywhere at this point because everybody knows Conner.”
Jil, who is a member of National Down Syndrome Society, said she has sent in a photo of Conner to the society each year for the past 15 years or so. He never had been selected for the Times Square video, but she regarded the nominal fee for submitting a photo as a donation to a worthy cause.
This spring, she submitted the photo as normal and was shocked to learn about a month ago that Conner would be featured.
“I was wishing they would send me what picture I sent them because I’ve sent so many over the years, I can’t remember which one it is,” Jil said, laughing. “It’ll be a surprise.”
Conner said he looks forward to seeing himself on a billboard.
“Mom and Dad and (my sisters) are going to look at my picture,” he said, grinning broadly.
Jil and Mark said they appreciate that the video will feature members of the Down syndrome community of all ages and walks of life.
Haley described the video as a “celebration” and a way to bring awareness to people such as her brother.
“I feel like it showcases the differences and the uniqueness of certain individuals within the population of Down syndrome,” she said.