Conner Van Cleave
Conner Van Cleave stands in his home in Asbury, Iowa, with his sisters (from left), Liz Smith and Haley Van Cleave, and his parents, Jil and Mark Van Cleave, on Tuesday. Conner has been selected as one of more than 500 individuals whose photos will be shown in a video presentation in Times Square next week through National Down Syndrome Society.

 JESSICA REILLY

ASBURY, Iowa — Conner Van Cleave is a social butterfly.

The 25-year-old Asbury resident will strike up a conversation with anyone and never has a mean word to say about a person, according to his family.

